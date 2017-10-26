Back to Main page
Russia introduces new Fan-IDs design ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup

October 26, 20:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. A new design of a Fan-ID, which is required to attend football matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia next year, has been developed by the Russian Ministry of Communications, the press service of the ministry announced on Thursday.

"In order to attend matches of the 2018 World Cup, spectators will have to file requests for a new Fan-ID," the ministry’s press service said in its statement. "All requests can be submitted only after a ticket for a match had been purchased."

The press service of the ministry did not specify the differences between the Fan-IDs used at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the new documents required for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued instructions earlier on Thursday to introduce a draft law to the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, on granting a visa-free entrance to the country for all foreign nationals coming to see the matches of the football championship.

According to the Russian president’s instructions, foreign football fans must be granted a visa-free entrance to Russia within ten days before and after the official dates of the championship "if they have personal identification documents and Fan-IDs issued either in hardcopy or electronic form."

Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — official

The Fan-ID plays an important role in the provision of security during the major football tournaments in Russia as they are granting admittance to the stadiums and also serve as visas for foreign visitors to enter the country.

A holder of the Fan-ID is allowed to enter the country without having a Russian visa and stay for the duration of the global football tournaments as well as for the period of ten days before and after both the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup.

Fan-IDs are obligatory in addition for purchased tickets to attend matches of the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup tournaments in Russia. They are available free of charge at designated areas located in all hosting cities across Russia as well as via e-mails and postal services.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
