Putin issues further orders for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization in Russia

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a host of instructions on Thursday for properly organizing the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in 11 cities across the country next summer.

The president ordered the Russian Ministry of Transportation to take measures regarding the organization of extra flights to all cities, selected to host matches of the global football championship.

Putin also ordered to beef up security measures at transport services, hotels and other affiliated facilities in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"To resort to extra measures in the sphere of security provision during the 2018 FIFA World Cup at all transport and hotel network infrastructure at all venues of the Russian Federation selected to host matches of the World Cup," the president said in his instructions.

The Russian president ordered to have reports by January 15 on all facilities’ readiness for the much-awaited global football event.

In addition to his instructions, Putin also ordered to introduce a draft law to the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, on granting a visa-free entrance to the country for all foreign nationals coming to see the matches of the football championship and having the so-called Fan-IDs.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.