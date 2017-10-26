Back to Main page
Moscow set to host next summer WTA professional tennis tournament

Sport
October 26, 17:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The tournament will be held in July

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Moscow is set to host next summer in July one of the WTA (Women Tennis Association) tennis tournaments and puts $750,000 in prize money up for grabs, one of the organizers of the planned competition announced on Thursday.

According to the official website of Russia’s Alexander Ostrovsky Tennis Academy, the tournament will be held between July 23 and 29 on the clay courts of the National Tennis Center of Juan Antonio Samaranch in Moscow.

The tournament is organized by the Alexander Ostrovsky Tennis Academy with the support of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) and will hold competitions for 32 players in the singles category and 16 entrants in the doubles category.

"As the president of the (Russian Tennis) Federation I would like to say that it is great when the country is developing the system of competitions," RTF President Shamil Tarpishchev said. "The organization of a new women tennis tournament in Moscow is definitely a step ahead for all of us."

"It is good that we have people, who are interested in the development of tennis," the Russian tennis chief added.

Alexander Ostrovsky, the founder and the owner of the private tennis academy in Moscow, said he wanted "to thank the WTA for the trust and the RTF for the support in the organization of the new professional tennis tournament in Russia."

"We believe that the organization of the high-level tournament in the capital of Russia with the participation of international tennis stars, including Russia’s leading players, would help to up interest and boost the development of the sport of tennis in our country," Ostrovsky added.

