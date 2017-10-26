Russia bids for hosting UEFA Euro 2020 opening match

Russia bids for hosting UEFA Euro 2020 opening matchSport October 26, 11:30
MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia has placed a bid for hosting the opening match of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, Russian Football Union President Vitaly Mutko said.
"UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) has started receiving bids for Euro 2020, the selection process has begun. Since we have such an opportunity [to host the opening match], then why not do it? We have placed a bid, offering St. Petersburg as the host city," Mutko said.
The St. Petersburg Stadium will host four games of the 2020 European Football Championship, including three group stage matches and one quarterfinal match.