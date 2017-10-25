Back to Main page
Sochi to provide high-level accommodation for football teams at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
October 25, 19:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Football teams, which qualified for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup and wish to be accommodated in Russia’s southern city of Sochi, can count on the highest level of reception, the press service for the municipal authorities of Sochi told TASS on Wednesday.

Globo Esporte web portal reported early this month that Brazil selected Sochi as the venue for the national team’s accommodation as well as the training base during the global football championship in Russia.

"Sochi boasts a highly developed hotels infrastructure offering at least 16 five-star hotels within the city limits and training sites as well," the press service stated. "We are ready to welcome national football teams and we already have the experience, which we gained during the (2017 FIFA) Confederations Cup."

The Brazilian team qualified for the world’s quadrennial football championship in March and the team’s representatives paid a visit to Russia in April to see how the country prepares for the World Cup and to take a look at the offered training sites.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country

The Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi is one of 11 cities across the country selected to host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and its Fisht Arena was also one of the four stadiums in Russia to host the games of the FIFA Confederations Cup this year.

The Fisht Arena, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Sochi, underwent reconstruction works to be adjusted for hosting football matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

2018 World Cup in Russia
