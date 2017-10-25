Cristiano Ronaldo says Russia is his lucky country

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Team Portugal and Real Madrid star forward Cristiano Ronaldo called Russia his lucky country in an interview published by FIFA on Tuesday.

As a member of Portugal’s national team, Ronaldo will take part in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. In summer 2017, Team Portugal finished third in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, also in Russia.

"I’ve already played there several times. I won the Champions League there; it’s a country that has brought me good luck," he said.

"That wasn’t the case last time around with Portugal, because we weren’t able to win the Confederations Cup, but generally speaking the competition was worthwhile, a new experience. We lost to Chile on penalties, which are always a lottery, but looking on the positive side, it’s better that it happened there than at the World Cup," Ronaldo continued.

He said that he does not see Portugal as a frontrunner in the upcoming World Cup.

"We’re the reigning European champions and that inevitably creates high expectations, but I’d repeat what I said before the European Championships: Portugal are never favourites for major tournaments," the Portuguese player was quoted as saying. "There are teams that are better than us on paper, and that have a higher profile or a better reputation. And so we have to approach it humbly, knowing that other countries will be favourites, but that we can maybe spring a surprise."

On Monday, Ronaldo was crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player for the second year in a row in London.

"I’m happy to have won this award tonight, but what I originally wanted was to make a success of my footballing career and I think I’ve achieved that. Obviously, winning trophies, and being one of the players with the most individual awards in history, is a great source of pride. It’s an unforgettable moment in my life and it motivates me to continue performing at the highest level," he said.