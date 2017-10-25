Russia confirms friendly with Spain to be held in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The national football team of Russia will face Spain in a friendly match to be held in St. Petersburg on November 14, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday.

The game will begin at 21:45 Moscow time, the Union said.

The RFU also confirmed that on November 11, Russia will face Argentina at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium. The encounter will be the venue’s first after a major renovation and will begin at 16:00 Moscow time. Ticket sales will begin on Wednesday, October 25.

This month the Russian national football squad played two friendly fixtures, namely against South Korea in Moscow on October 7 (4-2) and Iran on October 10 in Kazan (1-1). The games against Argentina and Spain will conclude Team Russia’s 2017 program of friendly matches.

The main round of the global qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup has been already concluded and nine remaining vacant spots in the championship will be determined in the playoff round.

The 23 teams, which already qualified for the next year’s championship are hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 different cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital of Moscow.