Official ball of Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be present on November 9

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The official ball of the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup will be presented on November 9, Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexey Sorokin told TASS on Tuesday.
"Yes, the presentation is scheduled for November 9," he noted.
Krasava by Adidas was the Official Match Ball at the FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Russia in 2017.
Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.
The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.
The Final Draw is scheduled to be held in the Kremlin, Moscow, on December 1.