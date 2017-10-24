Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Official ball of Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup to be present on November 9

Sport
October 24, 23:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The official ball of the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup will be presented on November 9, Director General of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexey Sorokin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, the presentation is scheduled for November 9," he noted.

Krasava by Adidas was the Official Match Ball at the FIFA Confederations Cup hosted by Russia in 2017.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The Final Draw is scheduled to be held in the Kremlin, Moscow, on December 1.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
3
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
4
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
5
US agents deny Russian diplomats access to remove archive from San Francisco consulate
6
Former president of Georgia moves to tent camp outside Ukraine's parliament
7
Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама