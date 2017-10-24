Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Kaliningrad to issue City Pass for fans and guests of 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
October 24, 20:32 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The city of Kaliningrad is building a completely new stadium for the 2018 World Cup on October Island

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, October 24. /TASS/. Authorities of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region will issue the so-called City Pass for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, granting certain bonuses and benefits for visitors and guests of the global football championship next summer, the press service of the regional authorities announced on Tuesday.

Read also
Former UEFA President Michel Platini and former FIFA President Joseph Blatter

Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in Moscow

The press service cited Oleg Safonov, the head of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturizm), as saying that the City Pass will offer discounts at hotels, restaurants, museums and other places affiliated with the organization of the World Cup.

According to the press service, during a meeting with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov "Safonov said that upon an order from Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko a special project, Russia City Pass, is in the process of implementation to provide services for football fans and guests of the championship."

"The region will introduce ‘Kaliningrad City Pass’ within the frames of this project," the press service said in its statement.

Located in Russia’s westernmost enclave the city of Kaliningrad is building a completely new stadium for the 2018 World Cup on October Island. The stadium’s construction is expected to meet the set deadline and the new facility may be one of the cheapest built for the global championship after FIFA allowed to reduce the seating capacity to 35,000.

Russia’s old city of Kaliningrad already has one stadium. The 14,660-seat Baltika Stadium was constructed in late 19th century on money donated by philanthropist Walter Simon. At that time the stadium was located within Germany’s Konigsberg, which became Russia’s Kaliningrad after the World War II.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian troops seize militant arms depot containing latest weapons made in NATO countries
2
Russia and Philippines sign contract for delivery of grenade launchers
3
Serbian defense chief blasts US ‘ultimatum’ to choose between Russia or West
4
Russian defense official reveals which military districts will get cutting-edge fighters
5
Bad Rabbit ransomware attacks Russian mass media
6
Russia’s lunar base to serve as stopover for inter-planetary travels after 2050
7
Putin says he discussed potential delivery of Russian airplanes with Cypriot leader
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама