Russia’s Kaliningrad to issue City Pass for fans and guests of 2018 FIFA World Cup

KALININGRAD, October 24. /TASS/. Authorities of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region will issue the so-called City Pass for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, granting certain bonuses and benefits for visitors and guests of the global football championship next summer, the press service of the regional authorities announced on Tuesday.

The press service cited Oleg Safonov, the head of the Russian Federal Tourism Agency (Rosturizm), as saying that the City Pass will offer discounts at hotels, restaurants, museums and other places affiliated with the organization of the World Cup.

According to the press service, during a meeting with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov "Safonov said that upon an order from Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko a special project, Russia City Pass, is in the process of implementation to provide services for football fans and guests of the championship."

"The region will introduce ‘Kaliningrad City Pass’ within the frames of this project," the press service said in its statement.

Located in Russia’s westernmost enclave the city of Kaliningrad is building a completely new stadium for the 2018 World Cup on October Island. The stadium’s construction is expected to meet the set deadline and the new facility may be one of the cheapest built for the global championship after FIFA allowed to reduce the seating capacity to 35,000.

Russia’s old city of Kaliningrad already has one stadium. The 14,660-seat Baltika Stadium was constructed in late 19th century on money donated by philanthropist Walter Simon. At that time the stadium was located within Germany’s Konigsberg, which became Russia’s Kaliningrad after the World War II.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.