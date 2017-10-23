Back to Main page
Mancini unlikely to drop Russia’s Zenit for West Ham — Italian ex-striker Vialli

Sport
October 23, 20:05 UTC+3 LONDON

Vialli added that if one chooses to go to Russia to participate in such a large-scale project as Zenit, they expect staying there for at least two or three years

Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini

© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

LONDON, October 23. /TASS/. Roberto Mancini, the Italian head coach of Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg FC, is unlikely to quit his post and move to the English Premier League to take helm of West Ham United FC, Gianluca Vialli, a former striker of the Italian national team, told TASS on Monday.

Roberto Mancini

Italy’s Mancini signs 3-year contract with Russian football club

The Mirror reported earlier that Mancini was likely to cancel his contract with the Russian football club and take the post of the head coach of West Ham in place of club’s current manager Slaven Bilic.

Famous footballer Vialli said in an interview with TASS that Roberto Mancini is absolutely happy in Saint Petersburg since everything goes well and his team is leading in the Russian Football Premier League and decently performs in the UEFA Champions League.

Vialli added that if you choose to go to Russia to participate in such a large-scale project as Zenit, you expect staying there for two or three years, therefore, Mancini is very unlikely to go to West Ham.

Roberto Mancini, 52, signed a contract with Zenit St. Petersburg FC this summer and following 13 rounds of this season his club is currently in the top of the competition’s ranking list with 28 points. West Ham United FC is currently ranked 17th in the English championship with eight points.

