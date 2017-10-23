Russian anti-doping agency’s chief says all WADA’s reinstatement criteria met

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency has implemented all of the criteria set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for the country’s membership reinstatement in the global organization, RUSADA Director General Yury Ganus told TASS on Monday.

On August 3 WADA came up with the second part of its Roadmap, which stipulates a set of requirements necessary for the RUSADA to implement in order to be reinstated in its rights. The Roadmap had been developed and agreed with RUSADA; as well as, the Ministry of Sports, the National Olympic Committee and the Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission.

"As of today, the RUSADA has implemented all of the set reinstatement criteria and requirements, which were in the authority of the agency," Ganus said in an interview with TASS.

"The final step was taken at a session of the Supervisory Board late last week as we have elected the head of the anti-doping disciplinary committee and endorsed a candidate for the post of the ethics officer," he said.

"Our officers specializing in licenses for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUE) underwent earlier training in Finland at the local anti-doping agency," Ganus said. "As a result we received a positive feedback about the professional level of our employees."

"Representatives of the anti-doping disciplinary committee also underwent training here in Russia and their tutors were specialists from the Polish anti-doping agency," the RUSADA chief added.

Last month experts from the WADA carried out the planned audit inspection of the RUSADA as well as of the agency’s all affiliated departments. The team of WADA experts conducted the required audit inspection of RUSADA between September 27 and 29 and the relevant report was eventually sent to WADA’s Compliance Review Committee. The final results of the report are expected to be voiced in mid-November.