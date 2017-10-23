Russian athlete nominated for 2017 ATP Most Improved Player award

Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to prevent vandalism against WWII memorialsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 15:26
Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Meshkov appointed as ambassador to FranceRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 15:03
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 15:01
Kaspersky Lab offers source code for independent analysisBusiness & Economy October 23, 14:46
Russian Communist leader blasts Sobchak’s ‘farcical’ presidential bid as ‘cheap show’Russian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 14:34
Russian companies plan to widen business operations in IraqBusiness & Economy October 23, 14:32
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign ministerRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 13:51
Lavrov calls for stopping terrorists’ migration elsewhere after defeat in Syria, IraqRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 23, 13:43
Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs hostWorld October 23, 13:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev has been nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, one of the categories in the 2017 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) World Tour Awards, the ATP announced on its website on Monday.
Besides the 20-year old Russian tennis player, Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta, Canada’s Denis Shapovalov and Germany’s Alexander Zverev have been also nominated for the Most Improved Player of the Year award.
This year Rublev earned his first ATP World Tour title after winning the tennis tournament in Croatia’s Umag. Last month the Russian tennis player made the international headlines once again as stormed into the quarterfinals of the 2017 US Open.
On his way to the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam series tournament in New York in September, Rublev upset two opponents from the Top 10 seed and lost in the quarterfinals to World’s No. 1 Rafael Nadal, who eventually won this year’s US Open.
Being 19 years old at the time, Rublev became the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open tournaments since US tennis star Andy Roddick in 2001.
The Russian tennis player, who is also the winner of the 2014 French Open in boys singles, entered the US Open tournament being ranked World’s No. 53 and is currently ranked 35th.
The voting for the winners in all categories of the 2017 ATP World Tour Awards will be held among tennis players and the results will be announced before this year’s final ATP tournament, which is scheduled to be held in London between November 12 and 19.