ISU has no concerns regarding European Championship in Moscow - Figure Skating Federation

Sport
October 22, 10:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow will see the European Championship 2018 from January 15 to 21

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The International Skating Union has no concerns regarding the European Figure Skating Championship 2018 to be staged in Moscow, Chief Executive of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia Alexander Kogan told TASS on Sunday.

"Opinions are only positive," Kogan said. "The ISU has no concerns regarding the European Championship. ISU representatives has no questions to us in this regard," he said.

Moscow will see the European Championship 2018 from January 15 to 21.

