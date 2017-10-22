Russian pairs capture victory podium at ISU Grand Prix stage in Moscow

NATO rejects media claims alliance unable of quick deploymentWorld October 21, 13:01
Russian senior diplomat: Moscow has 'no doubts' that Iran fulfilling JCPOA dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 21, 11:04
Monuments to Soviet troops in PolandWorld October 21, 10:57
Putin and Erdogan give positive assessment to joint efforts in Astana processWorld October 21, 3:03
Privileges to certain languages in Ukraine’s education law to worsen situation — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 21:46
International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expertMilitary & Defense October 20, 21:05
Russia to resume import of aubergines, pomegranates from Turkey since October 30Business & Economy October 20, 20:18
International station to orbit Moon at 70,000 km distance from EarthScience & Space October 20, 20:09
US indulging in lies to have UN-OPCW mission’s mandate extended — Foreign MinistryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 19:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the first ISU Grand Prix event in the season on Saturday. The tournament takes place in Moscow.
Russian pairs were second and third also. Kseniya Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov won silver, followed by Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov.
The Moscow leg of this year’s Grand Prix competitions will end on Sunday. The second event of the season will take place in Canada on October 22-29.