Russian pairs capture victory podium at ISU Grand Prix stage in Moscow

Sport
October 22, 0:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the first ISU Grand Prix event in the season

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov won the first ISU Grand Prix event in the season on Saturday. The tournament takes place in Moscow.

Russian pairs were second and third also. Kseniya Stolbova and Fyodor Klimov won silver, followed by Kristina Astakhova and Alexei Rogonov.

The Moscow leg of this year’s Grand Prix competitions will end on Sunday. The second event of the season will take place in Canada on October 22-29.

