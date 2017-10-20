Russia to welcome former heads of FIFA and UEFA at 2018 World Cup in Moscow

Former UEFA President Michel Platini and former FIFA President Joseph Blatter © MTI, Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP

SOCHI, October 20. /TASS/. Russia will be glad to welcome former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini to attend the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While commenting on reports about Russian President Vladimir Putin inviting the two to attend the World Cup, Peskov said that "the World Cup is a huge celebration of football and all guests will be welcome to attend it, including old friends."

"As you know, Putin has long friendly relations with Blatter and he also knows Platini well. We will definitely be glad to see them in Moscow," Peskov told reporters.

Former President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Joseph Blatter said earlier that Putin had invited him to attend the 2018 World Cup scheduled to be held in Russia. According to Blatter, former President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Michel Platini had also received such an invitation.

FIFA sources, in turn, said that the former president’s presence at the World Cup would not violate ethics rules since Blatter was not an official anymore.

As for Platini, a source in his inner circle told the Agence France-Presse news agency that the former UEFA President had not received any invitations and had no specific plans for next summer.