Spartak Moscow winger Promes nominated for Champions League’s ‘player of the week’

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Spartak Moscow star winger Quincy Promes has been nominated as one of the candidates for the Champions League player of the week, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) reported.

On Tuesday, Spartak trounced Spain’s Sevilla 5-1 during the Champions League group E soccer match. Promes scored two goals and provided two assists.

The following football players were also nominated for the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week award: Turkey’s Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun, UK Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Spain’s Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, UK Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard and France’s Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

Fan voting will end on Friday.