Two Russian track and field athletes suspended over doping

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russian track and field athletes Maksim Sidorov and Alexei Bartsaikin have been suspended over violation of anti-doping rules, the press service of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) said.

Shot putter Sidorov has been suspended for one year as traces of indapamide were detected in his samples, while speed walker Bartsaikin has got a four-year ban after irregularities were discovered in his hematological profile included in the athlete’s biological passport. All results that he achieved since September 9, 2012, have been annulled. Besides, coach Vitaly Volkov has also been suspended for persuading an unnamed female athlete to use doping.

Bartsaikin won the 2008 Youth World Cup setting a world record, he also won the Russian Cup once. Sidorov is a seven-time Russian champion, he also scored bronze at the 2011 European Indoors Championships and gold at the 2007 Universiade.