Spartak Moscow hammers Sevilla 5-1 in round 3 UEFA Champions League group stage match

Sport
October 18, 0:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The match was played at Moscow’s Otrkytie-Arena on Tuesday

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Spartak Moscow has beaten Spain’s Sevilla 5-1 in round three UEFA Champions League group stage.

The match was played at Moscow’s Otrkytie-Arena on Tuesday.

The goals were scored by Spartak’s Quincy Promes (in the 18th and 90th minutes), Lorenzo Melgarejo (58th minute), Denis Glushakov (67th minute), Luiz Adriano (74 minute), and Sevilla’s Simon Kjaer (30th minute).

