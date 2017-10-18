Russian stadiums for FIFA 2018 World Cup to be ready by December — official

KALININGRAD, October 17. /TASS/. Stadiums to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup games in Russia will be ready by December, Russia’s first deputy minister of construction, housing and utilities, Leonid Stavitsky, said on Tuesday.

"The construction of sporting venues [for the 2018 FIFA World Cup], including in Kaliningrad, has now entered its final stage. The focus is now on preparing all the necessary documentation," the press service of the government of Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region quoted the minister as saying during the visiting session in Kaliningrad of a working group that coordinates construction works for the next year's World Cup.

"All facilities must be commissioned without delay by late December this year," Stavitsky said.

The working group was set up on instruction by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko within the framework of the coordination council to prepare and hold the 2017 Confederations Cup and the 2018 World Cup. Its aim is to coordinate the work of all bodies and companies taking part in the construction project.

According to earlier reports, the Kaliningrad stadium is 83% ready and is due to host first test matches in March and April of 2018.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic exclave, will host four group stage games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.