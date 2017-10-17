Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin Cup

Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova does not regret her performance in the VTB Kremlin Cup despite the defeat in the tournament’s opening round, she told reporters in response to a TASS question.
Rybarikova, seeded 8 at the tournament, ousted wildcard-invited Sharapova from the Moscow tournament in the first round packing the straight sets victory of 7-6 (7-3); 6-4.
"I wanted to close the season in Moscow very much, so I don’t regret that I came there. If the tournament were held outside Moscow, I wouldn’t participate. I fought and tried to win this match, but my rival played well. I strived to play in my homeland and I knew that the whole country was cheering for me," Sharapova said.
It is the second encounter between Sharapova and Rybarikova during their career. Their first match was held in 2015 in the quarterfinals of the Women's Tennis Association tournament in Mexico’s Acapulco, in which the Russian won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.