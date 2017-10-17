Russia blacklists almost 400 football fans

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Interior Ministry has put about 400 persons from various regions of the country on the fans’ blacklist, the ministry’s press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"Currently, the list of persons who are prohibited to visit official sports events on the days they are held includes 374 persons. The data has been updated as of October 9 this year," the press office said in reply to the relevant question from TASS.

Some of the fans have been barred from attending sports events up until 2020 while the basic ban has been imposed until 2018, the ministry said.

According to the Interior Ministry’s data, the blacklist includes young persons no older than 35 years old who have been banned to attend sports events this year.

The Interior Ministry earlier said that if the blacklisted persons showed up at the places of official sports events, they would be slapped with administrative penalties ranging from 20,000 rubles ($350) to 25,000 rubles ($435) or an administrative arrest for a term of up to 15 days.