Brazilian football team to play friendly match with Russia in Moscow on March 23

Sport
October 17, 17:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian and Brazilian national football teams will meet to play a friendly match in Moscow on March 23, the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Tuesday.

The venue and the time of the football match will be announced later, according to the RFU press service.

