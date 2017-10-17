Russia spends about $17.5 mln on preparations for 2018 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Olympic Committee has spent about one billion rubles on the Russian team’s preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics, ROC First Deputy President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told the media.

"Preparations for the 2018 Olympics are proceeding as expected, but with traditional problems that invariably accompany such large-scale events. We’ve spent about one billion rubles ($17.5 million) on preparing the national teams. The ROC has coped with all of its commitments so far. We will help our federations make a decent performance," Pozdnyakov said.

A Russian delegation will visit Pyeongchang late December for settling the last technicalities.

"Just recently we held a meeting of the steering group to discuss accommodation and accreditation. The first phase of accreditation was completed on Monday. All teams have submitted their long lists. The Olympic team is now to be selected in qualification competitions. A Russian delegation will visit Pyeongchang at the end of December to settle all issues. I believe that our experience will guarantee everything will be organized at a high level," Pozdnyakov said.

South Korea’s Pyeongchang will host the 2018 Winter Olympics on February 9-25.