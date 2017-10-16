Russian tennis star Sharapova arrives in Moscow for 2017 Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Sharapova arrived in Moscow on Monday to take part in the 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament, the press service of the competition said.

On Sunday, Sharapova won the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) final game against Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka in China’s Tianjin, scoring 7:5, 7:6 (10:8). The Russian tennis player won the first tournament since May 2015.

"Early in the morning, Maria Sharapova arrived in Moscow, where she plans to start training today," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Sharapova will play against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova

The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is held on October 14-22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and puts $1.6 mln in prize money up for grabs. Sharapova played at the Kremlin Cup tournaments in 2005, 2006 and 2007 and her best result was the quarterfinal stage.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April at Stuttgart, where she stormed into the semifinals round of the tournament.