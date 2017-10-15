Sports minister opens skateboard park in Sochi during youth festival

SOCHI, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov opened at the XIX World Festival of Youth and Students an extreme-park at the Olympic Park in Sochi on Sunday.

Skateboard competitions will be organized there during the festival.

"I am sure, here will come may people, and you will demonstrate great skills," the minister said welcoming the competitions’ participants.

According to him, from 2020 skateboarding would be an Olympic kind of sports. "I believe, this is only the beginning, as now the International [Olympic] Committee eyes youth kinds of sports."

Russia hosts the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students on October 14-22. The official opening and main events take place in Sochi’s Olympic Park on October 15-22.

Taking part in the forum would be more than 20,000 young men and women, including 10,000 foreigners. Nearly 180 countries have applied for participation.

During the first days of the festival, 2,000 foreign guests will tour 15 Russian regions under an unprecedented regional program.

Moscow hosted two world festivals - in 1957 and 1985. The 6th World Festival of Youth and Students in 1957 was the largest-ever, with 34,000 young men and women from 100 countries taking part in it.

