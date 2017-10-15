Sharapova demonstrates her best qualities in WTA Final - Deputy PM Mutko

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Sharapova in the final game of the WTA Tianjin Open defeated Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, having demonstrated her best qualities, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS commenting on the victory.

30 year-old Sharapova defeated 19 year-old Sabalenka with the score 7:5, 7:6 (10:8). This was her first tournament since May, 2015.

"I enjoyed Maria’s playing," Mutko said. "She has demonstrated all her best qualities."

"The game was very good," he continued. "Now, we shall see her at the Kremlin Cup."

On Friday, organizers of the VTB Kremlin Cup confirmed to TASS that Sharapova would be granted a wildcard in order to enter the competition as soon as she returns from the WTA Tianjin Open in China. On Tuesday, she will play against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova.