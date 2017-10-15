Sharapova beats Sabalenka in WTA final

Back to Main page
October 15

Sharapova scored 7:5, 7:6 (10:8)

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Maria Sharapova won the WTA final game against Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka in China’s Tianjin.

Sharapova scored 7:5, 7:6 (10:8).

The WTA Tianjin Open tennis tournament in China puts $426,750 in prize money up for grabs and the organizers of the tennis competition in China, held between October 9 and 15, granted Sharapova a wildcard to enter the tournament.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

After a 15-month long suspension for violating anti-doping regulations, Sharapova made her comeback to tennis in April at Stuttgart, where she stormed into the semifinals round of the tournament.

At the 2017 China Open, which closed last Sunday in Beijing, Sharapova lost in the third round stage and failed to advance further to the quarterfinals.

On Friday, organizers of the VTB Kremlin Cup confirmed to TASS that Sharapova would be granted a wildcard in order to enter the competition as soon as she returns from the WTA Tanjin Open in China. On Tuesday, she will play against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova.

Реклама