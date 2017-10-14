Back to Main page
Putin wishes to VTB Kremlin Cup participants winning attitude, success

Sport
October 14, 12:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is scheduled to be held on October 14-22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and puts $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a welcome telegram to participants, organizers and guests of the XXVIII International Tennis Tournament - VTB Kremlin Cup, which begins on Saturday in Moscow.

"This representative forum gathers on "Olympic" courts talented athletes from different countries; it has become a great expected event, a real feast for experts and tennis fans," the telegram reads.

The president wished the participants a winning attitude and good luck, and to the audience - joyful, positive emotions.

The head of state also expressed confidence that the tournament will be held at the worthy level, it would be remembered for honest rivalry and uncompromising competition, will open new bright names. "And, of course, will contribute to growth of professional skills of young tennis players, to further promotion of this wonderful, dynamic game," Putin added.

The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is scheduled to be held on October 14-22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and puts $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs.

