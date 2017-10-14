Putin wishes to VTB Kremlin Cup participants winning attitude, success

Sharapova moves to WTA final roundSport October 14, 11:25
Russia hails former French culture minister’s election as UNESCO director generalSociety & Culture October 13, 21:33
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministryRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 13, 21:29
Audrey Azoulay of France elected UNESCO director generalWorld October 13, 21:15
New US ambassador to Russia grateful for warm reception in MoscowWorld October 13, 20:30
22 individuals injured at Transneft facility, safety rules violation case openedWorld October 13, 19:41
About 20% of HIV-positive Russians do not know of their illness — expertSociety & Culture October 13, 19:17
This week in photos: Putin's puppy, robot’s revolt and Chileans push for indigenous rightsSociety & Culture October 13, 18:01
Sharapova likely to be placed in tough net at 2017 Kremlin Cup — Russian tennis chiefSport October 13, 17:52
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin sent a welcome telegram to participants, organizers and guests of the XXVIII International Tennis Tournament - VTB Kremlin Cup, which begins on Saturday in Moscow.
"This representative forum gathers on "Olympic" courts talented athletes from different countries; it has become a great expected event, a real feast for experts and tennis fans," the telegram reads.
The president wished the participants a winning attitude and good luck, and to the audience - joyful, positive emotions.
The head of state also expressed confidence that the tournament will be held at the worthy level, it would be remembered for honest rivalry and uncompromising competition, will open new bright names. "And, of course, will contribute to growth of professional skills of young tennis players, to further promotion of this wonderful, dynamic game," Putin added.
The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is scheduled to be held on October 14-22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and puts $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs.