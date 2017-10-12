Back to Main page
Russian Olympic chief: IOC received full report on Russia’s anti-doping fight progress

Sport
October 12, 19:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s participation in the next Olympics in 2018 is still under a question

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Results on achievements in the sphere of Russia’s fight against doping abuse have been reported to certain commissions of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Alexander Zhukov, the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said on Thursday.

"We are cooperating with the IOC commissions, which are preparing their reports," Zhukov said. "They have delivered preliminary reports at the IOC session (in Lima on September 13-16) and we are maintaining permanent contacts."

"Last week I paid a visit to Lausanne (in Switzerland) and had a meeting with (Samuel) Schmid," Zhukov said. "I have reported to the Schmid’s commission about everything Russia had done regarding anti-doping policies."

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and Russia’s participation in the event is still under a question.

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is looking into accusations set out in the McLaren report that alleges the existence of a supposed institutional conspiracy in Russia’s summer and winter sports, in which the country’s state officials were allegedly engaged in.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Beginning last year, Russian athletes were constantly under the gun due to numerous doping abuse accusations. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, conducted an investigation into doping allegations in Russian sports and eventually came up in 2016 with two parts to the report, the first delivered in July and the second in early December.

