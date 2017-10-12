Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sports chief praises high tempo of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
October 12, 18:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

FIFA announced earlier in the day that 3,496,204 tickets have been requested so far as the first sales period concludes today.

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The tempo of ticket requests for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is very good and proves the popularity of the world’s football flagship event, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

FIFA announced in its statement earlier in the day that "3,496,204 tickets have been requested so far as the first sales period concludes today."

"This tempo is very good," Kolobkov said. "This is the World Cup and is more popular than the Confederations Cup. The number of submitted request is the best prove of this."

Read also

FIFA reports up to 3.5 million ticket requests for 2018 World Cup matches in Russia

Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World Cup

Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1

Over 100 fans on FIFA 2018 World Cup blacklist — chief organizer

FIFA official praises Russian cities’ preparations for hosting 2018 World Cup matches

The world’s governing football body also reported in its statement that "around 150,000 tickets have been requested for the Opening Match and more than 300,000 for the Final."

The opening and the final matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow at the legendary 81,000-seat capacity Luzhniki Stadium.

The tickets for the matches of the world football championship are sold in three phases. Sales Phase 1 was divided into two stages and the initial one was held between September 14 and October 12, when fans can apply for tickets.

Given the number of applications is more than the available number of tickets, they will be allocated by a random selection draw process. Each fan will be notified of the outcome of their applications by November 16, 2017.

Second stage of Phase 1 will run from November 16 to 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the Last Minute Sales Phase from April 18, 2018, up until the final match day of the competition, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Read also

Moscow expects up to one million football fans for 2018 FIFA World Cup

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

The main round of the global qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup has been already concluded and nine remaining vacant spots in the championship will be determined in the play-off round.

The teams, which already qualified for the next year’s championship are hosts Russia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Belgium, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia, Germany, England, Spain, Nigeria, Costa Rica, Poland, Egypt, Iceland, Serbia, France, Portugal, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow on December 1 and the Kremlin was selected as the venue for the event.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
FIFA
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
9
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness record
10
Top 10 fashion icons of sports world
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
2
Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening
3
Kremlin regrets US decision to quit UNESCO
4
Varyag cruiser and Admiral Tributs destroyer conduct firing drills
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
7
More than 40,000 people to take part in historical quest ‘The Battle of Stalingrad’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама