Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World Cup

Sport
October 11, 18:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artyom korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The most renowned masters of Russian handicraft are engaged in making collections of souvenirs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, said a senior official with the Russian Handicraft and Art Association.

Gallery
12 photo
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

FIFA World Cup logos and mascots

"The crafts are in full swing. Sculptures of footballers will be made of Ural bronze. Khokhloma painting enterprises have made quite fascinating souvenirs, globes painted as footballs where the territory of Russia is decorated in Khokhloma style [a national ornament on wooden articles that is famous for floral patterns in mixed scarlet, gold and black colors]," said Taisiya Belyatskaya, the associations’ deputy chairperson of the board.

Talks are underway so that the artisans can obtain permits to sell their goods, she added.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now conducting full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The 2018 World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US going to work hard to prevent downfall of IS in Syria, says Russian senator
2
Crimean residents bound by their choice of Russia — Norwegian envoy
3
US-led coalition destroying anything but IS in Syria, Russia's top diplomat says
4
Russian Strategic Missile Troops begin large-scale drills in South Siberia
5
Russia not going to leave unattended new Turkey’s restrictions — agriculture minister
6
Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1
7
North Korean foreign minister meets with TASS delegation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама