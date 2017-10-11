Russian traditional artists engaged in creating special souvenirs for 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The most renowned masters of Russian handicraft are engaged in making collections of souvenirs for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, said a senior official with the Russian Handicraft and Art Association.

"The crafts are in full swing. Sculptures of footballers will be made of Ural bronze. Khokhloma painting enterprises have made quite fascinating souvenirs, globes painted as footballs where the territory of Russia is decorated in Khokhloma style [a national ornament on wooden articles that is famous for floral patterns in mixed scarlet, gold and black colors]," said Taisiya Belyatskaya, the associations’ deputy chairperson of the board.

Talks are underway so that the artisans can obtain permits to sell their goods, she added.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now conducting full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The 2018 World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.