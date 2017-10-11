Russia provides full details on 2014 Olympics doping tests to IOC

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Sports Ministry is providing all the necessary information to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the probe into the doping tests made by Russian athletes at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters.

On Monday, the IOC reported that it had reanalyzed 254 urine samples taken from Russian athletes at the Sochi Olympics.

"No other information has been reported, save the one that was officially stated recently. I cannot say anything about it yet, but I hope that all [the tests] will be negative. It [the retest] is being conducted by two IOC commissions. They are wrapping up their work, and the IOC session announced that it would happen in late November - early December, and there would be no other information up to this moment," Kolobkov said. "For our part, we are doing all that is necessary and providing them with the necessary information."

"I met with them, and so did Alexander Zhukov (President of the Russian Olympic Committee - TASS). Constant work is underway with these two commissions. I have faith in their professionalism," he added.

On December 9, 2016, the IOC stated it would recheck all tests made by Russian athletes at the Sochi Olympics, following a report by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) independent commission headed by Richard McLaren. The IOC explained its decision by the fact that McLaren had no authority to reanalyze the samples. All 63 blood samples collected from Russian athletes at the 2014 Games were retested by the IOC in cooperation with McLaren back in 2016 and all of them were negative.

At present, two IOC commissions are conducting an independent probe into information contained in McLaren’s report. One commission, headed by Swiss sports official Denis Oswald, is probing the Sochi Olympics doping tests, whereas the other commission, headed by Swiss politician Samuel Schmid, is studying the involvement of Russian officials in possible cover-ups of doping violations by athletes. The outcome of the commissions’ work will determine whether to admit Russia’s national team to the Winter Olympic Games that will run on February 9-25, 2018 in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.