Russia’s preparations for 2018 Winter Olympics unhampered by IOC probe — minister

Sport
October 11, 14:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s participation in XXIII Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang is still under a question

© AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A current investigation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) into Russia’s alleged violations of anti-doping rules does not hamper the national team’s preparations for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Wednesday.

"The winter season has begun and I held meetings with all presidents of (sports) federations and head coaches," Kolobkov told journalists. "The stage of preparations is almost completed and Para athletes are set for qualifiers."

"We are not discussing this situation and are in a standard mode of preparations for the Olympics," the Russian sports minister added.

The next Olympics, which are XXIII Winter Olympic Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018 and Russia’s participation in the event is still under a question.

In July 2016, the IOC set up two separate commissions to probe doping abuse allegations in Russian sports as well as alleged involvement of state officials in manipulations with performance enhancing drugs, particularly at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi.

The first of the two commissions is an Inquiry Commission, chaired by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The commission is addressing the alleged institutional conspiracy across summer and winter sports athletes from Russia.

The second investigative body at the issue is a Disciplinary Commission, chaired by IOC Member Denis Oswald. This commission is tasked to address alleged doping uses and manipulation of samples concerning the Russian athletes, who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014.

Beginning last year, Russian athletes were constantly under the gun due to numerous doping abuse accusations. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, conducted an investigation into doping allegations in Russian sports and eventually came up in 2016 with two parts to the report, the first delivered in July and the second in early December.

Doping scandal in Russian sports
