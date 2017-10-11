Moscow-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup Final Draw sets Pot 1

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/.The 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying group stage matches in the European area, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and in the area of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) drew to a close on Wednesday, and their results will determine Pot 1 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage draw.

Seeding for the group stage draw in Pot 1 will be formed regarding the October rating by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). All matches that will be taken into account when drawing up the rating have already been played.

Pot 1 is made up of Russia (as the host country), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France. Thus, Russian football players will not play against any of the listed teams at the group stage. Pot 2 consists of teams from Spain, the UK, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay. The other teams for Pot 2 will be seeded following the November play-offs.

At present, 23 national teams have secured participation in the World Cup’s final round: teams from Russia (as the host country), the UK, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Egypt, Iran, Iceland, Spain, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Uruguay, France, South Korea and Japan.

The Final Draw will be held on December 1 in the Kremlin. The World Cup matches will run from June 14 to July 15, 2018, in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Saransk.