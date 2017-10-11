Over 100 fans on FIFA 2018 World Cup blacklist — chief organizer

KAZAN, October 11. /TASS/. A total of 109 football fans will not be permitted to attend games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Director General of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin has told reporters.

"So far, we know about 109 names on the list. Whether it will expand or not, I cannot tell. On the other hand, why should we let to stadiums people who regularly demonstrate improper behavior and use football to make public some of their ideas, to show their weird side to the public. Football should be watched by those who love this sports," Sorokin said.

"It is evident that people were blacklisted for certain reasons, for committing some offences," he added. "The path to restricting access to stadiums for individuals systematically violating the law has been a long one, we had to adopt a special law which is currently in force."

"This is reassuring to us to a certain extent as far as security reasons are concerned. It also answers many questions that our Western colleagues regularly ask," Sorokin said.

Russia was granted the right for the football championship after clinching the bid in Guatemala in December 2010. The victory came following a tight race against a bid from England, a joint bid from Portugal and Spain and another joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 above-mentioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.