Russia-Iran friendly football match in Kazan ends with 1-1 draw

KAZAN, October 10. /TASS/. A friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Iran held on Tuesday night at the 45,000-seat Kazan Arena ended with 1-1 draw.
The score was opened by guests in the second half of the game. The host, however, managed to tie the score some ten minutes later.
National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage, battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed a berth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.
Therefore, the Russian national team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The friendly match against Iran has been second for Russia in four days as the national team, led by Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, played another friendly on Saturday night in Moscow against South Korea. The match at the VEB-Arena in the Russian capital on October 7 ended 4-2 in favor of the hosting team.