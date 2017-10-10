Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Wildcards may be granted to Tsonga, Berdych and Raonich for 2017 Kremlin Cup

Sport
October 10, 20:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The RTF president told TASS earlier that one of the wildcards was reserved for Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova

Share
1 pages in this article
Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

© EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Tennis players Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, Tomas Berdych from the Czech Republic and Canada’s Milos Raonic may be granted wildcards for the 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), said on Tuesday.

"Wildcards may be granted to Tsonga, Berdych or Raonic, who need tournament points," Tarpishchev said. "However, we usually reserve most of the wildcards for our (Russian) players."

Read also
Maria Sharapova

Kremlin Cup tournament to bolster Sharapova’s global ratings — Russian tennis chief

The RTF president told TASS earlier that one of the wildcards was reserved for Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who is playing at the WTA Tianjin Open tennis tournament in China, which is offering $400,000 in prize money.

The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is scheduled to be held between October 14 and 22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and puts $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs.

In an interview with TASS on Monday, Tarpishchev said that the 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow this month will have the strongest representation over the recent years in terms of its participants.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Sharapova
Topics
Tennis
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Zaryadye: Moscow's park of the future on display today
4
Russian airstrikes wipe out 300 IS militants on Euphrates eastern bank
5
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
6
Russia has no intention to pay compensation for Crimea, senior MP says
7
Czech president chides anti-Russian sanctions as dividing Europe
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама