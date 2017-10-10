Wildcards may be granted to Tsonga, Berdych and Raonich for 2017 Kremlin Cup

Leader of Catalonia suggests suspending independence processWorld October 10, 21:11
MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Tennis players Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, Tomas Berdych from the Czech Republic and Canada’s Milos Raonic may be granted wildcards for the 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), said on Tuesday.
"Wildcards may be granted to Tsonga, Berdych or Raonic, who need tournament points," Tarpishchev said. "However, we usually reserve most of the wildcards for our (Russian) players."
The RTF president told TASS earlier that one of the wildcards was reserved for Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, who is playing at the WTA Tianjin Open tennis tournament in China, which is offering $400,000 in prize money.
The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is scheduled to be held between October 14 and 22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and puts $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs.
In an interview with TASS on Monday, Tarpishchev said that the 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow this month will have the strongest representation over the recent years in terms of its participants.