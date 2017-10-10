FIFA: Over 2 mln tickets requested worldwide so far for 2018 World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Over two million ticket requests have been submitted from around the globe for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the world’s governing football body said in its statement on Friday.

According to the statement from FIFA, "more than 2 million tickets have been requested so far by fans worldwide."

"Russian fans lead the way, while more than 30 per cent of all requests have come from international supporters: German, Brazilian, Mexican, US, Argentinian, Chinese, Colombian, Israeli and Egyptian fans all rank in the top 10, with more and more international fans expected to apply for tickets as teams continue to qualify," the statement said.

The tickets for the matches of the world football championship are sold in three phases. Sales phase 1 began on September 14 and lasts until October 12, when fans can apply for tickets.

"With the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ approaching their end and more and more teams securing their places at next year’s finals, the first ticket sales period for FIFA’s flagship tournament is soon to conclude," the statement said.

Given the number of applications is more than the number of available tickets, the tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. Each fan will be notified of the outcome of their applications by November 16, 2017. Sales phase 2 will continue from November 16 to 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to FIFA’s official website, "Following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 1, 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from December 5, 2017, to January 31, 2018, and a further first-come, first-served period from March 13 to April 3, 2018."

In the Last Minute Sales Phase from April 18, 2018, up until the final match day of the competition, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.