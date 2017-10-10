Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Over 30,000 fans expected at Russia-Iran friendly football match in Kazan

Sport
October 10, 16:17 UTC+3 KAZAN

the Russian team is playing friendly football games in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

KAZAN, October 10. /TASS/. Over 30,000 spectators are expected to attend a friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Iran in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday night, an official with the Russian Football Union (RFU) told TASS.

"We are expecting some 30,000 spectators," Vladimir Karpovich, the director of the RFU Commercial Department, said in an interview with TASS. "We have no final figures yet as tickets are still on sale."

"Speaking about Iranian football fans at the match I can say that we have received around 500 ticket requests via the country’s Consulate General’s Office and this is the number we are expecting to see at the game," Karpovich added.

Read also

Putin: fans expect Russian team to give their all in each 2018 World Football Cup match

Tatarstan Sports Minister Vladimir Leonov said earlier that part of the tickets for the football match at the 45,000-seat capacity Kazan Arena has been distributed on the free-of-charge basis.

National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage, battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed a berth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.

Therefore, the Russian team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The friendly match against Iran will be second for Russia in four days as the national team, led by Head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov, played another friendly on Saturday night in Moscow against South Korea. The match at the VEB-Arena in the Russian capital on October 7 ended 4-2 in favor of the hosting team.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Su-24 jet skids off runway in Syria, crew killed
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Central Bank backs restrictions on operations of external websites selling cryptocurrency
4
White & Case to represent Russia in legal battle for diplomatic property
5
IMF upgrades Russia’s GDP growth outlook for 2017-2018
6
Russia delivers more than 180 strikes against terrorists in Deir ez-Zor
7
Prime minister describes Russia-Algeria relations as dialogue of equal partners
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама