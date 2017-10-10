Back to Main page
Over 1.5 mln ticket requests submitted for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
October 10, 14:28 UTC+3 KAZAN

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 in eleven cities across Russia

KAZAN, October 10. /TASS/. Over 1.5 million ticket requests for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been already submitted, Director General of Russia-2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexey Sorokin said on Tuesday.

"The process (of ticket requests) has immediately gained a high tempo," Sorokin told journalists. "As of late last week over 1.5 million ticket requests have been received."

"Among the leaders are Mexico, the United States and Argentina, but the absolute leader is definitely Russia," Sorokin said. "Most of the requests are submitted for Category 3 and 4 tickets and this is not surprising."

Ticket prices for FIFA Confederations and World Cup tournaments are usually divided into three categories and the global football organization visas the price for each category. A special fourth category, which is the cheapest compared to the others, was especially introduced by FIFA in July 2016 and was reserved only for residents of the hosting country.

Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

FIFA official praises Russian cities’ preparations for hosting 2018 World Cup matches

The tickets for the matches of the world football championship are sold in three phases. Sales phase 1 began on September 14 and lasts until October 12, when fans can apply for tickets.

Given the number of applications is more than the number of available tickets, the tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. Each fan will be notified of the outcome of their applications by November 16, 2017. Sales phase 2 will continue from November 16 to 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

According to FIFA’s official website, "Following the Final Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on December 1, 2017, sales phase 2 will comprise a random selection draw period from December 5, 2017, to January 31, 2018, and a further first-come, first-served period from March 13 to April 3, 2018."

In the Last Minute Sales Phase from April 18, 2018, up until the final match day of the competition, the remaining tickets will be available for purchase on a first-come first-served basis.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
