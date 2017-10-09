IOC retests 254 doping samples of Russian athletes from 2010 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has reanalyzed 254 doping samples collected from Russian athletes at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Canada’s Vancouver, the IOC announced in its statement on Monday.

"The IOC has been re-analysing all 254 urine samples collected from Russian athletes at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014," the world’s governing Olympic body said in its statement.

"Out of the 1710 urine samples available from Vancouver 2010, 70% (1195 samples) were analyzed, including the samples from all medalists and all Russian athletes," the statement from the global Olympic body said.

"Three adverse analytical findings (AAFs), all coming from one athlete, are being taken forward for results management," according to the IOC.

This most recent sweeping wave of IOC doping samples reanalysis follows similar re-tests programs of the global Olympic body in regard to the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing and 2012 Summer Games in London.

"This wide ranging reanalysis is another demonstration of the IOC’s commitment to fight against doping and to protect clean athletes," IOC President Thomas Bach was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The Vancouver 2010 reanalysis program was done in full cooperation with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) and with the help and support of stakeholders such as International Federations and experts," Bach added.

The IOC also announced that it decided to set up a special Taskforce group ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang to monitor observance of anti-doping regulations.

"Building on the success of the Pre-Games Anti-Doping Taskforce set up prior to the Olympic Games Rio 2016, the IOC and WADA have established a similar pre-Games Task Force ahead to PyeongChang 2018," according to the statement from the IOC.

"This initiative will reinforce the importance of intelligent and intensive testing on prospective athletes through a coordinated effort amongst all relevant Anti-Doping Organizations at the national and international levels."

The Pre-Games Anti-Doping Taskforce will include representatives of the Winter International Federations as well as experts from the National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) from Denmark, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"The aim of the Pre-Games Taskforce is not to replace the Pre-Games testing program but rather to identify potential testing gaps and make recommendations to the relevant organizations to take necessary corrective actions," the IOC said in the statement.

On May 17, 2016, the IOC Executive Board convened a special session to discuss efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, over 100 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - at least 60 from the 2008 Games and about 40 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 25 medalists from both Olympics.