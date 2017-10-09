Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Disabled Russian fan who penned letter to national team gets football-related job

Sport
October 09, 17:16 UTC+3 KAZAN

Russia’s Football Union offered Dmitry Korchagin, 20, to write news and editorials for the organization’s new official website

Share
1 pages in this article
Dmitry Korchagin

Dmitry Korchagin

© Egor Aleev/TASS

KAZAN, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Football Union (RFU) has offered a job for a young man with cerebral palsy from Kazan, who wrote a letter to the national team ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup, a TASS correspondent reported from Kazan-Arena on Monday.

Read also

Half of world population to see 2018 World Football Cup on TV — minister

Before the team’s training session at Kazan-Arena, RFU officials offered Dmitry Korchagin, 20, to write news and editorials for the organization’s new official website. His first report may be about the friendly match Russia is to play vs Iran at Kazan-Arena on October 10. "It’s an offer one cannot refuse," Dmitry said.

In June, Korchagin told TASS he had been a staunch fan of Kazan’s Rubin FC and the national team for a long time and dreamed of writing about football, being a sports manager and visiting 2018 FIFA World Cup games. On June 23, he visited a training session of Russia’s national team ahead of a group stage match vs Mexico. He spoke with Russian players who gave his as present a ball with their signatures.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Exports of Russia’s S-400 missile systems
2
Turkey says it may annul S-400 contract if Russia rejects idea of joint production
3
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
4
Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — Kremlin
5
US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry
6
Post-Soviet security bloc begins military exercise in Armenia
7
Russia’s federal budget deficit shrinks nearly six-fold over 9 months
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама