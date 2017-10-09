Disabled Russian fan who penned letter to national team gets football-related job

50 years on: Remembering Che GuevaraSociety & Culture October 09, 18:13
KAZAN, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Football Union (RFU) has offered a job for a young man with cerebral palsy from Kazan, who wrote a letter to the national team ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup, a TASS correspondent reported from Kazan-Arena on Monday.
Before the team’s training session at Kazan-Arena, RFU officials offered Dmitry Korchagin, 20, to write news and editorials for the organization’s new official website. His first report may be about the friendly match Russia is to play vs Iran at Kazan-Arena on October 10. "It’s an offer one cannot refuse," Dmitry said.
In June, Korchagin told TASS he had been a staunch fan of Kazan’s Rubin FC and the national team for a long time and dreamed of writing about football, being a sports manager and visiting 2018 FIFA World Cup games. On June 23, he visited a training session of Russia’s national team ahead of a group stage match vs Mexico. He spoke with Russian players who gave his as present a ball with their signatures.