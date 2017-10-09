Russian tennis chief vows strong representation at 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup

50 years on: Remembering Che GuevaraSociety & Culture October 09, 18:13
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The 2017 VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow this month will have the strongest representation over the recent years in terms of its participants, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.
"The tournament is very stable and VTB bank meets all commitments," Tarpishchev said in an interview with TASS. "The amount of prize money remained unchanged compared to last year and there is no sense increasing it."
The annual VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is scheduled to be held between October 14 and 22 at Moscow’s Olympic Stadium and offers $1.6 million in prize money up for grabs.
"The list of participants in the tournament is not final yet and it will possibly include high-profile names, but it is already clear that the tournament will be the largest in recent years in terms of its representation," the Russian tennis chief added.