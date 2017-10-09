Russia’s results at 2017 Gymnastics World Championship ‘acceptable’ — Deputy PM Mutko

Putin’s popularity inspires products named in his honor — KremlinSociety & Culture October 09, 15:17
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Results of the Russian national team at the most recent Artistic Gymnastics World Championship, which closed on Sunday in Canada, are acceptable, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Monday.
The 4th FIG (International Federation of Gymnastics) Artistic Gymnastics World Championship was held in Canada’s Montreal between October 2 and 8. The Russian national team finished third in the overall medals standings having won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.
"This was the first (major) tournament after the Olympic Games, so I believe it was a normal performance," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, said in an interview with TASS. "There is still a lot to work on."
"There were breakthroughs and certain downfalls (at the championship), but the result is acceptable," Mutko said. "The boys and girls are perspective so I think that it was a decent tournament for us."
The first place in the overall medals standings of the 2017 Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Canada went to the national team of China, which packed three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Japanese national team finished second with three gold and one bronze medals.