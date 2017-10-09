Russian sports chief lauds national team’s results at 2017 Gymnastics World Championship

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has congratulated the national team with its successful performance at the most recent Artistic Gymnastics World Championship, which closed on Sunday in Canada.

The 4th FIG (International Federation of Gymnastics) Artistic Gymnastics World Championship was held in Canada’s Montreal between October 2 and 8. The Russian national team finished third in the overall medals standings having won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Speaking on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Sports and personally myself, I would like to congratulate the national team with the decent performance at the world championship," Kolobkov said in an interview with TASS. "One gold, three silver and two bronze medals in addition to the third place in the overall medals standings is a very good result."

"Our athletes displayed high level of preparedness, the team spirit as well as the spirit of will," the sports minister said. "I wish all members of the Russian national team of artistic gymnastics new successful performances and bright victories."

The first place in the overall medals standings of the 2017 Artistic Gymnastics World Championship in Canada went to the national team of China, which packed three gold, one silver and two bronze medals. The Japanese national team finished second with three gold and one bronze medals.