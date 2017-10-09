Brazilian national football team chooses Sochi as its training base for World Cup 2018

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Brazilian national football has chosen the Black Sea resort Sochi as location of its training center team during the 2018 World Cup, the Globo Esporte porte reported.

In late March the team of Brazil secured its place in the the final part of the World Cup ahead of schedule.

In April, the team representatives came to Russia to get acquainted with the state of preparation for the tournament, in particular in order to choose a training base.

It is noted that the national team of Austria also wanted to get the right to train in Sochi but it failed to make it into the World Cup.

The world championship will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.