Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brazilian national football team chooses Sochi as its training base for World Cup 2018

Sport
October 09, 8:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In late March the Brazilian team secured its place in the the final part of the World Cup ahead of schedule

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Brazilian national football has chosen the Black Sea resort Sochi as location of its training center team during the 2018 World Cup, the Globo Esporte porte reported.

Read also
Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

FIFA official praises Russian cities’ preparations for hosting 2018 World Cup matches

In late March the team of Brazil secured its place in the the final part of the World Cup ahead of schedule.

In April, the team representatives came to Russia to get acquainted with the state of preparation for the tournament, in particular in order to choose a training base.

It is noted that the national team of Austria also wanted to get the right to train in Sochi but it failed to make it into the World Cup.

The world championship will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.

Read also

Work underway to increase number of affordable 2018 World Cup tickets — official

FIFA comments on Russian cities readiness for 2018 World Cup

Half of world population to see 2018 World Football Cup on TV — minister

Sochi’s Fisht stadium prepared for FIFA World Cup 2018 — governor

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense Ministry
2
"Green" transport: Why Arctic fleet should prefer gas fuel to diesel
3
Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec.1 in Russia
4
Russia’s lawmaker says West used Putin’s birthday to defame Russia
5
Russia ready to offer its nuclear technologies and solutions to Algeria — PM Medvedev
6
Russia expects highest grain harvest — Putin
7
US clampdown on RT drives Russia to mull reciprocal action – diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама