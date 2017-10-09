Brazilian national football team chooses Sochi as its training base for World Cup 2018

US supplies weapons to radicals, not ‘moderate opposition’ — Syrian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 09, 9:30
Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government scheduled for Nov. 30 - Dec.1 in RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 09, 9:00
Nearly 1 mln people evacuated across Russia amid bomb threats since September 11Society & Culture October 09, 8:42
Russian, Serbian leaders discuss cooperation, MiG-29 fightersWorld October 08, 16:09
Riyadh may increase Russian quota for Hajj to Mecca, Medina to 25,000Society & Culture October 08, 15:39
US clampdown on RT drives Russia to mull reciprocal action – diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 08, 14:37
Russia expects highest grain harvest — PutinBusiness & Economy October 08, 14:28
Saudi Arabia to host Week of Russian Culture — ministerSociety & Culture October 08, 14:22
"Green" transport: Why Arctic fleet should prefer gas fuel to dieselBusiness & Economy October 08, 13:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Brazilian national football has chosen the Black Sea resort Sochi as location of its training center team during the 2018 World Cup, the Globo Esporte porte reported.
In late March the team of Brazil secured its place in the the final part of the World Cup ahead of schedule.
In April, the team representatives came to Russia to get acquainted with the state of preparation for the tournament, in particular in order to choose a training base.
It is noted that the national team of Austria also wanted to get the right to train in Sochi but it failed to make it into the World Cup.
The world championship will be held from June 14 to July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Volgograd and Rostov-on-Don.