GROZNY, October 7. /TASS/. Brazilian legend, world football champion Ronaldinho, the winner of 2005 Golden Ball award, will join the Russian Leader team headed by Chechnya’s President Ramzan Kadyrov in a match against Italian veteran footballers at Grozny’s Ahmat-Arena on Saturday.

Among the Italian legends are Salvatore Schillaci and Fabrizio Ravanelli. Former Russian footballers will fight for Leader, namely Alexander Filimonov, Viktor Onopko, Valery Karpin, Andrei Kanchelskis and others.