Russia 4-2 South Korea

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russia clinched victory 4-2 over South Korea in a friendly at Moscow’s VEB-Arena stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, South Korea secured qualifications for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Russia scored four goals in one match last on 8 September 2015, beating Lichtenstein 7-0 in the Euro 2016 Group G qualifiers.

Two midfielders, FC Lokomotiv Moscow Anton Miranchuk (aged 21) and FC Zenit St Petersburg Daler Kuzyav (aged 24), made their debut in the friendly. FC CSKA Moscow defender Viktor Vasin played his tenth match for the national team.

Midfielder Alexander Samedov was the only Russian footballer appearing in all the three matches against South Korea. In November 2013, Russia edged a win 2-1 over South Korea in a friendly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and earned a 1-1 draw at the group stage of 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

National teams around the globe are currently in the qualifying stage, battling for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, while Russia as the host nation has been already guaranteed a berth in the world’s main quadrennial football event.

Therefore, the Russian national team is playing friendly football matches in the run-up to the much anticipated 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Besides tonight’s friendly match with South Korea in Moscow, the Russian team is scheduled to play another friendly match next week on Tuesday against Iran at the Kazan Arena, located in the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan.

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup this summer, Russia is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.