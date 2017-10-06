Back to Main page
Russian sports minister chairs session on preparations for 2019 Universiade in Krasnoyarsk

Sport
October 06, 18:54 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk are also supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov chaired on Friday a session of the Supervisory Board on the organization of the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade, which will be hosted by the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

"Some 500 days left before the start of the XXIX Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk," Kolobkov said addressing the session. "According to reports provided by the Executive Board, the work on preparations is in line with the schedule."

"This month I plan to pay a visit to Krasnoyarsk to see the course of preparations for the large-scale sports event and to inspect the facilities, which will be used during the 2019 Universiade," the Russian sports minister added.

Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU (International University Sports Federation) Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.

Preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk are also supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who convened a session on the issue in March and after hearing the reports on the work results urged the organizers to eradicate all existing delays as well as avoiding them in the future.

The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’

It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.

