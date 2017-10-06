The Biography of Russian President Vladimir Putin: A Story of True LeadershipSociety & Culture October 06, 19:07
This week in photos: Chaos in Catalonia, Trump’s towel toss and Tel Aviv’s empty streetsSociety & Culture October 06, 18:39
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets to get survey craft and laboratoryMilitary & Defense October 06, 18:32
Powerful earthquake shocks Japanese Fukushima prefectureWorld October 06, 18:09
Researchers reveal initial findings on complex organic matter’s decompositionScience & Space October 06, 17:55
Ukrainian president is confident that law on Donbass will speed up arms supply to KievWorld October 06, 17:35
Sharapova’s Kremlin Cup participation to be clear after Tianjin OpenSport October 06, 16:46
MiG-29 multirole frontline fighter sends its might to new heightsMilitary & Defense October 06, 16:43
Roger Gale to become PACE acting presidentWorld October 06, 16:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov chaired on Friday a session of the Supervisory Board on the organization of the 2019 FISU Winter Universiade, which will be hosted by the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.
"Some 500 days left before the start of the XXIX Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk," Kolobkov said addressing the session. "According to reports provided by the Executive Board, the work on preparations is in line with the schedule."
"This month I plan to pay a visit to Krasnoyarsk to see the course of preparations for the large-scale sports event and to inspect the facilities, which will be used during the 2019 Universiade," the Russian sports minister added.
Krasnoyarsk, which has a population of over one million, was elected to host the 2019 Winter Universiade at the session of the FISU (International University Sports Federation) Executive Committee in Brussels in 2013. The event is scheduled for March 2-12, 2019.
Preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk are also supervised by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who convened a session on the issue in March and after hearing the reports on the work results urged the organizers to eradicate all existing delays as well as avoiding them in the future.
The Winter Universiade is an international sporting and cultural festival which is staged every two years in a different city. The name of the international sports event is a combination of two words, which are ‘University’ and ‘Olympiad.’
It is only second to the Olympic Games. The program of the Winter Universiade currently includes 6 compulsory sports (8 compulsory disciplines) and up to 3 optional sports chosen by the host country.