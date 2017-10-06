Swiss-based CAS dismisses appeal of Russian athlete Chicherova against IOC ruling

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed on Friday an appeal filed by Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova against last year’s decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC Disciplinary Commission announced on October 6, 2016 its decision to strip Chicherova of the 2008 Olympic bronze after the reanalysis of her doping sample tested positive for the banned performance enhancing drug turinabol.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed the appeal filed by the Russian high jumper Anna Chicherova against the decision issued by the Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dated 4 October 2016," the Swiss-based court said in its statement on Friday.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) stated a year ago that all 2008-2010 results achieved by Chicherova would be annulled if she did not turn to the Swiss-based CAS.

The IOC Executive Board convened a special session on May 17 discussing efforts of stepping up the fight against the drugs cheats and furnish measures to protect clean athletes ahead of the Olympics in Rio. As part of its anti-doping efforts, IOC ordered reanalysis of doping samples of athletes from 2008 Olympics in Beijing and 2012 Olympics in London.

Following two rounds of re-testing, over 100 Olympians were reported to test positive for banned substances - at least 60 from the 2008 Games and about 40 from the 2012 Games. Among them were over 25 medalists from both Olympics.